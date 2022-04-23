Two dead, 12 injured in Ogun road accident

Two persons died yesterday, while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injury in an accident which occurred near Christopher University, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Akinbiyi, the lone accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number, APP 417 XU. Akinbiyi explained that the accident involved 18 people, 15 males and 3 females. The TRACE spokesman disclosed that the bus, which was outbound Lagos, had a burst tyre on motion, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle summersaulted. Meanwhile, no fewer than 61 people died, while 214 were injured in various road accidents, which occurred between January and April of this year in the state as revealed by the agency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...