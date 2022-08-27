Two dead, 6rescued from Abuja building collapsesite

Two persons were confirmed dead, while 6 persons were rescued from the rubbles of the collapsed two storey building in Kubwa community of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday. The rescue operation carried out by multiple government agencies, including officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) , the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) lasted several hours. The collapsed building, said to have been approved as a shopping mall, was allegedly converted to residential housing units without adhering to the required standard by the developers.

The Director of FCTA Development Control, Muktar Galadima who was also among the rescue team, said that while the operation was aimed at saving those trapped, investigation would be carried out to unravel the root of the compromise. The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah disclosed that the two dead bodies found in the rubbles had been deposited at Kubwa General Hospital, while search has been intensified for the remaining trapped person.

Attah noted that, “the building was initially a shopping mall, but the report we got from residents was that the owner was warned, and that at a certain point, it was now being converted to a residential apartment. “There was a shopping mall downstairs, but they were putting up some blocks of flat on the first and second suspended floors. You cannot alter a shopping mall and convert to a residential building thereby giving it more load than what it was meant to carry,” he noted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...