Two dead, 7 escape as flood takes over Ipaja communities

…NEMA rescues 9 persons from sinking building in Maryland, Lagos

Yesterday’s early morning downpour has claimed at least two lives in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, as seven others escaped.

A statement by the Southwest Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye yesterday revealed in a statement that six people were rescued as two others were unlucky to have been swept away at distant locations within the Ipaja – command axis of Alimosho LG Area.

This is even as NEMA officials have rescued nine occupants of a sinking building in the Maryland area of Lagos State. Most parts of the country woke up to a near-precipitation situation yesterday with reports of widespread flood disasters.

One victim identified as Alfa was said to have earlier escaped with four other members of his family, but ran out of luck when he returned to the building “to pick some items in course of which he was swept off,” said the disaster management boss’s statement, adding that two others with him however escaped.

Another, a middle-aged man, was also said to have “missed his steps on the Command’s bridge and fell into the running water.

Before help could reach him, he had been carried away.” Farinloye however added that the late Alfa’s family, comprising his wife and four children has been settled in a relative’s house.

Earlier, a resident of one of the buildings on Akinwunmi street, Akinwunmi North Estate, Mende, Maryland, who was trapped was said to have reached out to NEMA office, after their landlord escaped from his house with the aid of a ladder, when it appeared the property was sinking, leaving about nine other people in the building without in- forming emergency management agencies to rescue the people.

An early morning rain that lasted over four hours left scores of houses seriously impacted around Maryland environs of the state. Various parts of the metropolis including Alimosho, Kosofe, and Ajeromi Ifelodun LGAs, were also affected by the resultant flooding from the hours-long downpour with many running out of their homes for safety.

NEMA South West Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, told journalists that 35 buildings on Akinwumi Estate, 31 buildings on Arowojobe Estate, and Ebun Otti, in Mende Maryland Estate were seriously impacted

