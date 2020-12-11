Two dead as trucks collide in Ondo

Two people were Friday confirmed dead when an articulate vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Ondo State.

The accident in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred in front of the main entrance of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was caused by truck loaded with bags of cement which rammed into a truck loaded with frozen chicken parked by the road side.

Few weeks back, a similar accident occurred when a truck rammed into a market in the community, thereby killing scores of people.

While confirming the accident, the Ondo State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) did not give the details of casualties as at press time.

The truck loaded with cement was said to have caught fire when it rammed into the stationary truck, thereby killing those inside it.

According to a source the driver of the truck lost control due to brake failure.

