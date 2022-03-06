Metro & Crime

Two dead, eight injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State said a lone accident at Mile 12 market, Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed two lives and injured eight others on Saturday night.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Umar said the diesel truck with registration number BR 446 XE was speeding when it hit the median and fell on its side at about 7:18 p.m.

According to him, the truck was loaded with bags of sugar while some of the victims were sitting on the bags before the incident.

The FRSC boss stated that 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising 14 men and one woman.

He explained that the eight people injured were all men, saying that two persons died in the accident.

“One vehicle was involved with registration number BR 446 XE, a Man diesel truck,” he said.

Umar said the deceased had been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara, while injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for treatment.

The sector commander warned motorists against speeding and dangerous driving.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo monarch sends SOS to IG over land tussle

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, over killings in his domain. This followed the violence which rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over land tussle. In his petition, Boboye alleged […]
Metro & Crime

Border communities’ attack wicked, satanic –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…says Benue govt irresponsible Governor Dave Umah of Ebonyi State yesterday described the attack on Ebonyi-Benue borders on Sunday as wicked and satanic. The attack by herders left more than 50 people dead with houses and other valuables burnt. Umahi said two years old children were raped, one-yearold children slaughtered with knives by the herders. […]
Metro & Crime

Two former SARS operatives to pay murdered suspect’s family N50m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano A Kano State High Court, has ordered two former operatives of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), SP Uba Bangajiya and Inspector Garba Galadima, to pay the family of Mustapha Idiris, they allegedly killed, N50 million as compensation. The Court, presided over by Justice Y. M Ubale, gave the order on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica