Two dead, five injured in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Two people have died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number, GM T641 XL and a Benz truck, marked, KSF 320 XX, occurred at Mowe axis of the highway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved 20 persons who are all male adults.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and dangerous driving on the part of bus driver.

Okpe explained that, the bus driver lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the moving truck.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Metro & Crime

