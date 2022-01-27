Two dead, houses, cars razed as gas tanker explodes in Delta

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

A liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-laden tanker, otherwise known as cooking gas, has exploded at Ohoro community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State burning two persons to death.

The incident happened around 2.45a.m Thursday.

An auto crash, involving two other trucks at the ever busy Ohoro Junction in Uwheru Kingdom, was responsible for the explosion.

Properties worth millions of naira, including cars, tricycles, motorcycles that were parked in residential homes and buildings were razed.

It was learnt that a truck that was carrying granite rammed into a stationary truck that was laden with diesel causing a fire, which went on to ignite the nearby gas truck that thereafter exploded.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Fejiro, said men and women were running helter-skelter with their children as they watch their houses and properties being consumed by the fire.

He said: “Over 20 houses in the community were gutted by fire while over 100 persons have been rendered homeless.”

He said two victims, who were burnt beyond recognition, are believed to have been the conductors who were on their sleeping mats under the ill-fated trucks.

He said all efforts to get either the state or federal fire service failed which allowed the fire rage so ferociously causing so much damage.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...