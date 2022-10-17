Metro & Crime

‘Two dead’, many injured as gunmen attack church in Kogi

Gunmen have attacked a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in the Felele axis of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The church came under attack on Sunday evening.

It was learnt that the gunmen started shooting sporadically once they invaded the church premises.

Many worshippers who were present in the church scampered for safety during the incident.

Two persons were reportedly shot dead while several worshippers were injured.

The victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja for treatment.

Confirming the incident on Monday, William Aya, Kogi police spokesperson, said the police division in Falele received the report of the shooting around 7pm.

Aya disclosed that Edward Egbuka, Kogi police spokesperson, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“The incident happened. Two people have been confirmed dead, three people are currently being treated,” the Kogi police spokesperson said.

In recent times, Kogi has witnessed a spate of violent attacks perpetrated by gunmen on religious institutions, police stations and other public places.

In August 2021, three members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide located in the Osara community, Adavi LGA were kidnapped by gunmen inside the church premises.

In September 2021, gunmen killed a member of  Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and abducted two others during an attack on the church located along Kabba-Okene road.

 

