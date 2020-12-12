News

Two dead, monarch hospitalised in Ondo over land tussle

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The crisis rocking Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State took another dimension yesterday following an attack on the palace of the traditional ruler of Isinigbo, Oba Samuel Fadahunsi by unknown gunmen.

In the early hours of yesterday, the gunmen stormed the palace of Fadahunsi, following series of gunshots. Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimu Akeredolu has declared 24-hour curfew on both communities for forestall further breakdown of law and order. Two people were killed in the attack while the palace was set ablaze with the monarch who is said to be 100-years-old trapped in the palace when it was lit. Isinigbo and neighbouring Ude community have been at loggerheads over land dispute.

Our Reporters

