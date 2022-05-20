Two dead, one arrested during Ogun cult war

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between two rival cult groups in the Mowe-Ofada area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the clash which started on Thursday evening snowballed into a full blown crisis on Friday morning.

It was further gathered that one person was killed on Thursday evening, while another was hacked down in the early hours of Friday.

The incident caused panic among residents of the area as many traders refused to open their shops for business.

“A dead body was found around the Mowe area on Friday morning. We are being careful. Many of us are yet to open our shops. Everywhere is scanty.”

“They (cultists) started the fight yesterday (Thursday) evening and continued this (Friday) morning.

“Two people were killed at Adesan and Onibode junction,” a source told our correspondent.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that the police have arrested a suspect in connection with the clash.

Oyeyemi said the command has commenced an investigation into the crisis.

He, however, said, normalcy has returned to the area, urging residents to continue going about their normal businesses.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...