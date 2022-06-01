Two dead, one injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Two persons have died, while one other sustained injury in an accident involving two trucks at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the inci allegadent to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, a tanker truck rammed into a stationary DAF truck from behind. Akinbiyi said, the driver of the stationed DAF truck was fixing one of the rear tyres that went flat. He noted that the tanker driver was either speeding or dozing while on steering before he lost control and rammed into the DAF truck.

The TRACE Spokesperson explained that the incident occurred at 8:00am and it involved a Mack tanker with registration number T 12001 LA and a DAF truck with No registration number. He stated that three people were involved in the accident, saying that two persons died while one other injured.

He added that the two deceased were from the tanker while the tanker driver also sustained injury. Akinbiyi stated that the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara Remo while the injured was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...