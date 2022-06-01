Metro & Crime

Two dead, one injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Two persons have died, while one other sustained injury in an accident involving two trucks at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the inci  allegadent to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

According to Akinbiyi, a tanker truck rammed into a stationary DAF truck from behind. Akinbiyi said, the driver of the stationed DAF truck was fixing one of the rear tyres that went flat. He noted that the tanker driver was either speeding or dozing while on steering before he lost control and rammed into the DAF truck.

 

The TRACE Spokesperson explained that the incident occurred at 8:00am and it involved a Mack tanker with registration  number T 12001 LA and a DAF truck with No registration number. He stated that three people were involved in the accident, saying that two persons died while one other injured.

 

He added that the two deceased were from the tanker while the tanker driver also sustained injury. Akinbiyi stated that the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara Remo while the injured was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police rescue eight from another baby factory

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have uncovered another suspected baby factory at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The police had a few days ago rescued 10 captives, including pregnant girls and kids, from a baby factory in the same local government area. The two baby factories reportedly belonged to Mrs Florence Ogbonna, who is […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t hand over Benin artefacts to Obaseki, say Great Benin Descendants

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A group, Great Benin Descendants worldwide (GBD), Saturday, appealed to the Federal Government not to yield to any pressures from any angle to hand over the yet to be repatriated Benin artefacts to the Edo State government for safekeeping. The coordinator of the group, Imasuen Amowie Izoduwa said this while briefing newsmen in Benin City […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tension over alleged blasphemy in Bauchi, pastor injured, houses burnt

Posted on Author Reporter

  A pastor has allegedly been injured and many houses burnt by irate youths who went on the rampage over alleged blasphemy in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report. New Telegraph learnt that trouble started […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica