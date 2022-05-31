Metro & Crime

Two dead, one injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two persons have died, while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving two trucks at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, a tanker truck rammed into a stationed DAF truck from behind.

Akinbiyi said the driver of the stationed DAF truck was fixing one of the rear tyres that went flat.

He noted that the tanker driver was either speeding or dosing while driving before he lost control and rammed into the DAF truck.

The TRACE Spokesperson explained that the incident occurred at 8:00am and it involved a Mack tanker, with registration number T 12001 LA, and a DAF truck with no registration number.

He stated that three people were involved in the accident, saying that two persons died while one other injured.

He added that the two deceased were from the tanker while the tanker driver also sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi stated that the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara Remo while the injured were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

