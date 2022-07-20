Two dead, two injured in Ijebu-Ode – Ore Expressway crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two people have died while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred along the Ijebu-Ode – Ore Expressway.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, LSD304XD and a Mercedes Benz Truck marked, AGB174ZD.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to her, the accident occurred at the Ogere junction area of Ijebu-Ode axis of the highway.

She explained that, four persons, comprising three male adults and one female adult were involved in the crash.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to route violation on the part of the Toyota bus driver, adding that the bus driver drove against traffic.

