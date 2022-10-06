Two die, 12 vehicles burnt in Ogun tanker explosion

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two persons have been burnt to death in a petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Ogun State in the wee hours of Thursday.

New Telegraph learnt that 12 vehicles were also burnt in the inferno.

The explosion occurred at Sango-Ota Old Toll Gate Plaza, along the Lagos-Abeokuta road.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day, leaving three persons with burns.

The Public Education Officer of FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, told journalists, that the tanker was ascending the Ilo Awele slope, adjoining the Abeokuta-Lagos section of the expressway, when it fell around 1:30am, spilled its contents and went up in flames.

According to her, five persons were involved in the accident, while three were seriously injured and two killed.

She attributed the cause of the accident to mechanical deficiency, saying: “While the tanker was ascending the vehicle rolled back and got hooked. The contents spilled off and there was fire outbreak.

“Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned off to prevent more crashes,” Okpe said.

She added that as at 4:05 in the morning: “A total of 12 vehicles were involved, which comprised three luxury buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus and a tanker.”

Okpe explained further that: “A total of three seriously burnt persons were rescued and taken to Ota General Hospital (two male adults and one female adult).

“Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...