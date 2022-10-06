Metro & Crime

Two die, 12 vehicles burnt in Ogun tanker explosion

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two persons have been burnt to death in a petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Ogun State in the wee hours of Thursday.

New Telegraph learnt that 12 vehicles were also burnt in the inferno.

The explosion occurred at Sango-Ota Old Toll Gate Plaza, along the Lagos-Abeokuta road.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day, leaving three persons with burns.

The Public Education Officer of FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, told journalists, that the tanker was ascending the Ilo Awele slope, adjoining the Abeokuta-Lagos section of the expressway, when it fell around 1:30am, spilled its contents and went up in flames.

According to her, five persons were involved in the accident, while three were seriously injured and two killed.

She attributed the cause of the accident to mechanical deficiency, saying: “While the tanker was ascending the vehicle rolled back and got hooked. The contents spilled off and there was fire outbreak.

“Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned off to prevent more crashes,” Okpe said.

She added that as at 4:05 in the morning: “A total of 12 vehicles were involved, which comprised three luxury buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus and a tanker.”

Okpe explained further that: “A total of three seriously burnt persons were rescued and taken to Ota General Hospital (two male adults and one female adult).

“Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Report: Many feared killed as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages

Posted on Author Reporter

  According to SaharaReporters, Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday morning attacked communities in Adamawa State, killing scores of people, local sources have reported. The terrorists reportedly stormed Dabna village, in the Hong local Government Area, according to a fleeing survivor. He said, “They (Boko Haram) came in large numbers, shooting sporadically. “Those of us who were […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected kidnappers shoot DPO, leave him for dead

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Igarra Police Station in Akoko- Edo Local Government Area, of Edo State, Suleiman Muhammed has been reportedly shot by suspected kidnappers along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road. The incident which happened on Tuesday a few metres before Sasaro around 7 pm led to commuters becoming stranded until the local vigilante group […]
Metro & Crime

Gov evacuated by chopper as griddlock hits Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger was evacuated by a helicopter when his convoy was stuck in a gridlock on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Sunday. Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger was evacuated by a helicopter when his convoy was stuck in a gridlock on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica