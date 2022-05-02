Metro & Crime

Two die, 23 survive as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the recovery of two dead bodies and rescue of 23 persons from a three-storey building that collapsed in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The Zonal Coordinator Southwest, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed on Monday in Lagos, said the recovered bodies were those of a mother and her child, while the rescued persons included seven children and 16 adults.

“Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged. They returned to the scene, but have been taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and post-trauma counselling is being arranged for them by the Nigerian Red Cross,” Farinloye said.

The three-Storey building collapsed at 24 Ibadan Street, Herbert Macaulay Way, Onyigbo on Sunday at about 10.56 p.m. However, rescue operations were still ongoing at the site.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC raids Yahoo Boys’ hideouts in Osun, Ogun; arrests 39 suspects

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Officials of the South West zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) located in Ibadan, thr Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, arrested 39 Internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, in Ogun amd Osun states. According to the anti-graft agency’s Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Gani Adams blames police for foiling rescue initiative on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aareonakafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has blamed the police for foiling the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. This is as the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the growing incidents of kidnapping and killings on the road couldn’t have occurred had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangements to […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Over 100 communities captured by bandits in Shiroro – Villagers cry out

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… vow to occupy Government House Aggrieved villagers from the eight wards in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have raised the alarm that armed bandits have taken over their local government, sacking over 100 communities in the process. While adressing journalists on predicament of the people at the Correspondents Chapel office, Minna on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica