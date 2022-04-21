Two die, 3 hospitalised as Lassa fever hits Kogi community

Two people were confirmed dead from the dreaded Lassa Fever Disease in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, about 20 patients are said to be receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in neighbouring Edo State. The Special Adviser to Kogi StateGovernoronhealthmatters, AbuJibrilOkikiri, whilereacting to the outbreak however said the affected persons were three.

“As of today, the case of Lassa fever record for Ibaji LGA that is currentlyon care at Irrua SpecialistTeachingHospitalisjustthree, however, it is an outbreakbecause it is a notifiable disease.” A source in the local government area who prefers anonymity said the number of people affected whoare currently receiving treatment at Irrua hospital is more than the number claimed by the adviser. David Inah Ogwu, former Chairman, Ibaji Local Government Council and one-time member, Kogi State House of Assembly speaking on the outbreak of Lassa Feverinthelocal government the said “It is real that there is the incidence of Lassa Fever in Ayaandneighbouringcommunities in Ibaji Local Government of Kogi State. “Thefirstincidentisthatabout four persons fell ill and died mysteriously without anybody diagnosing the disease or cause of death and thereafter others who manifested similar symptoms were taken to Irrua.

The fastest access to treatment is Irrua in Edo State.” He said that about nine persons have been diagnosed to have the Lassa Fever in Irrua. The first set of people that went there were about 22 and of the 22, nine were confirmed to have the disease. “So, seven of them are there right now being treated for Lassa Fever though their condition is not too critical. It is confirmed by the medical facility in Irrua that what they have diagnosed and are treating is Lassa fever. “So far we can say that the casualty figureisabout20. Cumulatively or speculatively 20 have died. Our people find it easier to go to Irua because medical facilities can diagnose and treat.”

