Metro & Crime

Two die, 3 hospitalised as Lassa fever hits Kogi community

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Two people were confirmed dead from the dreaded Lassa Fever Disease in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, about 20 patients are said to be receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in neighbouring Edo State. The Special Adviser to Kogi StateGovernoronhealthmatters, AbuJibrilOkikiri, whilereacting to the outbreak however said the affected persons were three.

“As of today, the case of Lassa fever record for Ibaji LGA that is currentlyon care at Irrua SpecialistTeachingHospitalisjustthree, however, it is an outbreakbecause it is a notifiable disease.” A source in the local government area who prefers anonymity said the number of people affected whoare currently receiving treatment at Irrua hospital is more than the number claimed by the adviser. David Inah Ogwu, former Chairman, Ibaji Local Government Council and one-time member, Kogi State House of Assembly speaking on the outbreak of Lassa Feverinthelocal government the said “It is real that there is the incidence of Lassa Fever in Ayaandneighbouringcommunities in Ibaji Local Government of Kogi State. “Thefirstincidentisthatabout four persons fell ill and died mysteriously without anybody diagnosing the disease or cause of death and thereafter others who manifested similar symptoms were taken to Irrua.

The fastest access to treatment is Irrua in Edo State.” He said that about nine persons have been diagnosed to have the Lassa Fever in Irrua. The first set of people that went there were about 22 and of the 22, nine were confirmed to have the disease. “So, seven of them are there right now being treated for Lassa Fever though their condition is not too critical. It is confirmed by the medical facility in Irrua that what they have diagnosed and are treating is Lassa fever. “So far we can say that the casualty figureisabout20. Cumulatively or speculatively 20 have died. Our people find it easier to go to Irua because medical facilities can diagnose and treat.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two die, six injured in Ogun auto crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Taiwo Jimoh

Two people yesterday lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident in Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, told New Telegraph that the accident occurred at Awowo village on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Dowen student’s death: College refutes bullying, cult allegations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju and Appolonia Adeyemi Contrary to reports trending on social media Wednesday that a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos was bullied and beaten by student-cult members resulting in the boy’s death, the management of the college has denied the report, describing it as unfounded and falsehood. A statement, titled: “Preliminary Findings,” issued […]
Metro & Crime

35-year-old man in NSCDC net for allegedly raping minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a 35-year-old man, Kola Mogaji, allegedly described as a serial rapist, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl (name withheld). Mogaji, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica