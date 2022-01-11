Metro & Crime

Two die, another injured in Lagos cult clash

Two suspected cult members have reportedly died while one other is battling to survive from injuries he sustained in a clash between two rival cult groups at Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the two suspected cult groups Kogbagidi boys and Fagbayimu Olokodana boys engaged one another in a free for all when they were both returning from a Street Jamz at Iya Agan junction, disrupting commercial activities in the area on Sunday.

 

Our correspondent also learnt that one of the deceased identified as Iya Uche, a member of Kogbagidi boys, and the second victim simply identified as Abiodun was a member of Fagbayimu Olokodana boys were both killed during the clash. A resident of the area who gave his name simply as Adedoyin said the killing in Ebute-Metta and its environs is becoming much and becoming unbearable for parents to see the corpse of their children on daily basis. Adedoyin said the Fagbayimu Olokodana boys allegedly led by one Yusuf Skipoo, Kabiru Kokobiri and Idris Adisa popularly called Omo Simbi and that they were ones the terrorising the community with other groups. He said: “The other group, called Kogbagidi boys, is led by Adekoya popularly called Wewe Anointing. It is only God that can save us from the hoodlums, the havoc they are causing in the community is getting out of hands, even the police are not doing enough to tame their activities in the area.” Another resident who doesn’t want his name in print said the face-off between both groups  had started since 2010 and that effort to end it, restoring peace and harmony within the council have remained abortive, following interference of politicians that have also considered the groups as tools to disrupt elections processes whenever it does not favour them. “The latest uprising within the community started on December 20, when a member of the Olokodana boys identified as AZ was discovered to have been terrorising residents of Ilaje Otumara Village and all efforts to arrest him by the police was frustrated by his members and other powerful people in the community.” Speaking on the clash, the Chief Security Officer to Lagos Mainland Local Government, Mr. Ishola Agbodemu said both members of the gangs were returning from a Street Jamz organised by a group, called Eyes Open Gent, when they met at Iya Agan junction and they had some disagreement which led to a fight and two persons were killed in the process. When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu promised to get back to our correspondent for comments on the issue.

 

