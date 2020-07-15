Metro & Crime

Two die as bus conveying pepper crashes into truck

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Two persons yesterday lost their lives when a commercial bus conveying pepper rammed into a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

The accident occurred near Christopher University while the bus was going to Lagos. A witness said the Mitsubishi Lancer bus with registration number AJW 465 A loaded with pepper rammed into a moving truck which resulted into the crash.

 

to the witness, the driver and a passenger died instantly. Another passenger on board the bus sustained severe injuries while pepper littered the scene.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the agency mobilised its men to the scene immediately it received a distress call on the crash.

 

He said: “We believe the cause of the crash would be as a result of over-speeding.

 

But the only person that could give us much information that led to the accident was the surviving victim who was seriously injured.

 

“The only person that could have given a lead into the crash is the injured victim whose case is critical as a result he can neither talk nor make any gesture that could give a lead.

 

“But it could be as a result of brake failure and loss of control due to overspeeding.

 

The remains of the two who died were deposited at a private mortuary in Sagamu, while the injured victim was rushed to a private hospital at Lotto area of Mowe for treatment.”

 

Akinbiyi, however, said, efforts were being made to clear the pepper and wreckage of the commercial bus from the road to allow easy access for other road users.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

