Two die as gunmen hijack truck in Delta

There was pandemonium at Ugbolu town, near Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday as gunmen waylaid a distribution truck belonging to a popular manufacturing company, killing the driver and his conductor. The hoodlums, who armed themselves with pump action rifles and machetes, attacked the truck by barricading the road. An onlooker, one Johnson Okafor said the attackers forced the truck driver to alight from the vehicle as they conducted search on every vehicle plying the route as the attackers blocked the road with logs of wood.

He said, “When the cement truck got to the place, they stopped the truck, dragged down the driver and his boy and beat them up,” adding that, “After, I left the scene, I later heard that the attackers killed the driver and his conductor. I didn’t ply the route again out of fear.” Another source, who simply identified herself as Mummy T, said the attackers did not only kill the drivers but set the truck on fire. She said she witnessed the incident from afar. “The truck loaded with bags of cement was razed down before the attackers fled the scene,” she said. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said “only one person was killed during the attack.”

