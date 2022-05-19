Metro & Crime

Two die as gunmen hijack truck in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There was pandemonium at Ugbolu town, near Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday as gunmen waylaid a distribution truck belonging to a popular manufacturing company, killing the driver and his conductor. The hoodlums, who armed themselves with pump action rifles and machetes, attacked the truck by barricading the road. An onlooker, one Johnson Okafor said the attackers forced the truck driver to alight from the vehicle as they conducted search on every vehicle plying the route as the attackers blocked the road with logs of wood.

He said, “When the cement truck got to the place, they stopped the truck, dragged down the driver and his boy and beat them up,” adding that, “After, I left the scene, I later heard that the attackers killed the driver and his conductor. I didn’t ply the route again out of fear.” Another source, who simply identified herself as Mummy T, said the attackers did not only kill the drivers but set the truck on fire. She said she witnessed the incident from afar. “The truck loaded with bags of cement was razed down before the attackers fled the scene,” she said. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said “only one person was killed during the attack.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four kids, nine others die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

At least 13 people, among them four children, lost their lives yesterday while 12 others sustained injuries when a commercial Mazda bus crashed into an unregistered Volvo truck on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The New Telegraph learnt that the accident occurred opposite Wichtech Roofing and Pipes Company on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police helpless as hoodlums hijack palliatives’ distribution

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Hoodlums yesterday hijacked the distribution of palliatives in Ogun State and carted away the food items. New Telegraph learnt that following the looting spree nationwide, officials of government had moved to distribute the palliatives housed at Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ifo local government areas of the state. The decision, it was learnt, was a preemptive measure […]
Metro & Crime

Labour chides Ayade, says civil service is dying

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has mocked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for “killing” the civil service, noting that he has refused to engage workers one month after they began their strike. In a statement known as “Bulletin 16,” on Tuesday, Labour said Ayade was avoiding having a meeting its leadership because he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica