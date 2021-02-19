Metro & Crime

Two die as NANS Senate president’s car crashes

Posted on

Two women died in an accident involving the vehicle of the Senate President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Chuks Okafor. The accident occurred on Tuesday at Ntezi Park on the Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway when the NANS Lexus ‘Jeep’ with registration number NAUS-05-SE driven by a man, David Chukwu, with two other occupants including NANS Senate president, was trying to avoid a motorcyclist.

The vehicle suddenly swapped into a building and crushed two women standing beside the road to death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident in a statement. She said: “The NANS Senate president and other occupants of the Jeep, who were unconscious, are responding to treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FETHA II).

“The corpses of the deceased women have been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, Aliyu Garba, mourns and commensurates with the deceased families and wishes the NANS Senate president and two others quick recovery.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Nigeria@ 60: Lagos to hold restricted Independence Anniversary

Posted on

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1, the Lagos State government Wednesday said it will hold a highly restricted anniversary in consonance with the COVID-19 protocols. Hence, the government said that will also change the venue of the annual ceremony from Ikeja Police College to the Agege Mini Stadium to ensure strict […]
Metro & Crime

20-year-old-girl: How I was gang-raped for 5-days, forced to have sex with my brother

Posted on

….they also inserted rods, sticks into my private part    A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), Tuesday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her and her elder brother and held them hostage for five days before police came to their […]
Metro & Crime

Blasphemy: Lawyers shun convicted singer’s death sentence appeal

Posted on

Despite having the opportunity of appealing the death sentence handed down on him by a Kano Upper Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, Aminu Sharif is yet to get any lawyer willing to represent him again. New Telegraph checks revealed that both Islamic and Christian lawyers based in Kano are shunning the possibility of […]

