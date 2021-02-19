Two die as NANS Senate president’s car crashes

Two women died in an accident involving the vehicle of the Senate President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Chuks Okafor. The accident occurred on Tuesday at Ntezi Park on the Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway when the NANS Lexus ‘Jeep’ with registration number NAUS-05-SE driven by a man, David Chukwu, with two other occupants including NANS Senate president, was trying to avoid a motorcyclist.

The vehicle suddenly swapped into a building and crushed two women standing beside the road to death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident in a statement. She said: “The NANS Senate president and other occupants of the Jeep, who were unconscious, are responding to treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FETHA II).

“The corpses of the deceased women have been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, Aliyu Garba, mourns and commensurates with the deceased families and wishes the NANS Senate president and two others quick recovery.

