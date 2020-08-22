News

Two die as petrol tanker, truck collide in Osun

Two persons reportedly lost their lives along the Ibadan-Ife road, Gbongan in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State when a petrol tanker had a head-on collision with a fish-laden truck and caught fire. The accident which threw inhabitants of the area into a state of confusion saw sympathisers drenched with tears following the death of the victims as a result of the disaster. Saturday Telegraph investigations revealed that the incident occurred yesterday afternoon when the driver of the fish-laden truck lost control and rammed into the petrol tanker.

The tanker driver however got lucky to escape death while the occupants of the other vehicle lost their lives to the incident. It was further gathered that, it took fire fighters several hours before they could quench the fire. Speaking with journalists, the spokesperson for the Federal Fire Service, Mrs. Adijat Basiri, said:

“At about 11 am, we received a distress call of a collision between a tanker of Premium Motor Spirit and a truck of fish at Gbogan/ Ife road resulting in a fire outbreak. “Our men immediately turned out to put the situation under control. There were two casualties involved basically from the fish truck. Vehicle details are unavailable for now, we had to ask for assistance and turn out two appliances”, she said.

