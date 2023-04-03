Metro & Crime

Two Die In Edo As Vehicle Plunges Into River

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Two persons lost their lives on Sunday night as a car travelling to Edo State plunged into a river at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpobi Okha Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the vehicle was travelling from Ring Road towards Ramat Park at high speed before the driver lost control and hit the pavement before it dived into the river.

The source who preferred anonymity said the accident led to a huge traffic jam on Monday as passengers were left stranded for hours while the officers and men of the Edo State Road Safety Corps battled to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, the state Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Oreva Ukoh, who spoke through Theresa Momoh, an officer of the Public Education Department, said the occupants of the vehicle were obviously coming from a party on that Sunday night.

Ukoh noted that two persons had already drowned before help could get to the occupants of the vehicle.

She said, “Two persons were actually involved in the accident, one male adult and a female adult. They died in the river before help could reach them.

“It is obvious that the man, who was the driver, was a high speed because that night, there were few road users on that road, so he probably had the whole road to himself. She added.

“It’s a surprise to see that the car plunged into the river. However, it is a result of speeding. They were dressed like people coming from a party,” Ukoh said.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs: JBOD makes 48 seizures of contrabands worth N107.7m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD) has made 48 seizures of various contrabands with total paid value (DPV) of N107.7 million. This was disclosed by the JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities of the Sector in the last 24 days. […]
Metro & Crime

Police parade 87 suspected looters in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, yesterday disclosed that 87 suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of shops and offices on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Adebola Hamzat, who paraded the suspects, told journalists that some stolen items were also recovered […]
Metro & Crime

Trader bags 2 years jail term for stealing carrots

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abba Arando, to two years imprisonment for stealing carrots worth N65,000. The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Arando after he pleaded guilty to trespass, mischief and theft. Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000, […]

Leave a Reply