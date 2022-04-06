News

Two die in ex-President Jonathan’s convoy crash

Two persons in the entourage of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan died on Wednesday in Abuja after a convoy crash.

The ex-President and his wife, Patience, have been to the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where all victims were evacuated to.

Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some members of his team were critically injured.

According to sources, the convoy was involved in an accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory.

He had barely returned from an international assignment when the accident happened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident.

 

