Two die in Lagos auto crash

Two persons yesterday loss their lives as a truck conveying two payloaders lost control around Palmgrove – Obanikoro along Ikorodu Road in Lagos. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the traffic accident occurred when the truck lost control and rammed into a culvert due to brake failure.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEPA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the acci-dent, said that it occurred between a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with reg no. RNG396AA. He said that further investigation revealed that the truck was driving the wrong way and made a head on collision with a car. According to him; “Unfortunately, out of the four occupants of the car, two male Nigerian Army soldiers and one female citizen lost their lives to the fatal clash while the last male adult was treated by LASAMBUS and taken to the hospital. The fatalities have been bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU.

