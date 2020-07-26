Metro & Crime

Two die in Lagos road crash

Tragedy struck at Ilasamaja along Mile 2 area of Lagos State as a truck collided with a commercial passenger bus, killing two passengers and leaving others severely injured.
Although the exact cause of the fatal accident could not be ascertained, it was learnt that that a truck, with registration number SGM 715 XA loaded with a 20ft container, collided with a commercial bus stationed at Ilasa under bridge while discharging its passengers.
The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident, said that a male and female passenger lost their lives in the accident.
Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the above mentioned scene, it was revealed that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA loaded with a 20ft container collided  into a commercial bus stationed at Ilasa under bridge which was discharging some of its passengers.
“The impact of the truck led to the immediate death of two passengers, one male and one female. Three other passengers including the bus driver were rescued with injuries and have been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’s Responders. Another three passengers  escaped unhurt.”
However, the identity of the victims could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

