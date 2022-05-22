News Top Stories

Two die, occupants trapped in fresh Lagos building collapse

A yet to be ascertained number of occupants on Saturday trapped in Lagos as four storey building collapsed at 4 Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island.
As at the time of filing this report, a total of three occupants have been rescued, one dead while emergency responders are still struggling to extricate other occupants.
Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the rescue operation commenced immediately when the building, which according to him was already in violation of building safety protocols, collapsed.
Dr Osanyintolu said: “Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols. It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level. However, we are top of the situation and we will ensure all the victims are rescued.”

 

He added that further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.
"Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends. An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building.
The Permanent Secretary said that the public would be informed on the update of the rescue operation.
On his part, the National Emergency Management Agenct (NEMA) Spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said that 3 occupants were rescued while one person lost his life in the unfortunate incident

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
