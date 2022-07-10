Two die, property destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Lagos

A terrible flood yesterday turned Eid-El-Kabir celebration to a tragedy for some residents in Lagos leaving people injured with yet-to-be-ascertained values of property destroyed. The flood also swept away some vehicles in motion around the Orile-Agege area while unconfirmed reports said that some occupants of the ill-fated vehicles were still missing. Sunday Telegraph gathered that while two of the occupants of the vehicles were still missing, four others have been rescued by some residents of the area. It was learnt that the victims, three in each of the vehicles, were driving along Fatoki Street, in Orile Agege, when the flood swept them into an uncompleted drainage in the area. As at the time of filing this report, the government agencies were yet to react to the flood and management of the disaster. It was also gathered several streets in the areas were heavily flooded while many residents stayed in door throughout the period.
Related Articles
NPC begins enumeration of 2 LGs in C’River
The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State under the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise. The NPC National Commissioner in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023 polls ‘ll be out best outing –INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerian voters that their votes would count in every election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the 5-day YouthVoteCount mega concert in Abuja, said next year’s general election would be the commission’s best outing ever. Prof. Yakubu who praised the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief
Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a global recession and how to manage the recovery once the coronavirus is under control. High on the agenda are purchases and global distribution of vaccines, drugs and tests for low […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)