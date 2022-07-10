News

Two die, property destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Lagos

A terrible flood yesterday turned Eid-El-Kabir celebration to a tragedy for some residents in Lagos leaving people injured with yet-to-be-ascertained values of property destroyed. The flood also swept away some vehicles in motion around the Orile-Agege area while unconfirmed reports said that some occupants of the ill-fated vehicles were still missing. Sunday Telegraph gathered that while two of the occupants of the vehicles were still missing, four others have been rescued by some residents of the area. It was learnt that the victims, three in each of the vehicles, were driving along Fatoki Street, in Orile Agege, when the flood swept them into an uncompleted drainage in the area. As at the time of filing this report, the government agencies were yet to react to the flood and management of the disaster. It was also gathered several streets in the areas were heavily flooded while many residents stayed in door throughout the period.

 

