Metro & Crime

Two die, scores injured as gas cylinder explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

… Passengers feared dead as boat capsizes

Muriatala Ayinla

Tragedy struck in Ajao Estate area of Lagos State on Tuesday night when a gas cylinder exploded killing two people and leaving a number of others severely injured.
The tragic incident occurred at Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate in Isolo and threw the entire residents, commuters and other property owners into confusion.
It was learnt that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business and destroyed shops numbering about nine.
Speaking on the tragic incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two bodies have so far been recovered from the debris of the burnt property.
He said: “The agency received distress calls and upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at the aforementioned location.
“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno. The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris.”
Meanwhile, there was also a report of a boat accident on Lagos waterways as the LASEMA boss said it has deployed it’s Shark Unit to the scene of the accident.
Although, Osanyintolu said no life was lost in the boat accident, there are fears some passengers might been drowned.
According to him, the boat capsized at about 7:24pm while enroute Ikoyi from Ilashe. He said that the boat appeared to have collided with unidentified objects while second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.
He said: “Situation report at Marine Police Headquarters, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. Distress calls were received and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was reported that a boat had capsized at about 7:24pm while enroute Ikoyi from Ilashe. The boat appears to have collided with unidentified objects. A second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.
“A total of 10 persons (nine adult males and a female) were involved in the incident and were rescued from the water alive,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Senate prescribes life imprisonment for kidnappers

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Removes gender barrier on rape cases   Senate yesterday approved life imprisonment for convicted kidnappers in Nigeria. The apex legislative chamber also made the cases of rape to be gender inclusive in the mode of man raping woman and vice versa.   It also extended the scope of penetration in the act of rape from […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo schools reopen, observe COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Some classes of students in primary and secondary schools in Oyo State yesterday resumed for academic work   . According to New Telegraph’s investigation, both public and private schools in the Ibadan metropolis complied with the COVID-19 protocol in the state. Pupils in Primary Six, those in the JSS3, as well as […]
Metro & Crime

Ajimobi’s wife tackles Makinde, other govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness. The visibly angry widow denied ever contacting Makinde or anybody in government for any kind of support during the illness of her husband, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: