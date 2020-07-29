Two die, scores injured as gas cylinder explodes in Lagos

… Passengers feared dead as boat capsizes

Muriatala Ayinla

Tragedy struck in Ajao Estate area of Lagos State on Tuesday night when a gas cylinder exploded killing two people and leaving a number of others severely injured.

The tragic incident occurred at Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate in Isolo and threw the entire residents, commuters and other property owners into confusion.

It was learnt that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business and destroyed shops numbering about nine.

Speaking on the tragic incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two bodies have so far been recovered from the debris of the burnt property.

He said: “The agency received distress calls and upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at the aforementioned location.

“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno. The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris.”

Meanwhile, there was also a report of a boat accident on Lagos waterways as the LASEMA boss said it has deployed it’s Shark Unit to the scene of the accident.

Although, Osanyintolu said no life was lost in the boat accident, there are fears some passengers might been drowned.

According to him, the boat capsized at about 7:24pm while enroute Ikoyi from Ilashe. He said that the boat appeared to have collided with unidentified objects while second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.

He said: “Situation report at Marine Police Headquarters, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. Distress calls were received and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was reported that a boat had capsized at about 7:24pm while enroute Ikoyi from Ilashe. The boat appears to have collided with unidentified objects. A second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.

“A total of 10 persons (nine adult males and a female) were involved in the incident and were rescued from the water alive,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...