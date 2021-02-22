Metro & Crime

Two die, six injured in Benue auto crash

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

At least two people were killed while six others were injured in an auto crash at Asukunya in Benue State.

 

The accident occurred near the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

 

The weekend accident involved a Toyota Picnic carrying 10 passengers.

 

The driver reportedly lost control, veered off the road and hit a nearby palm tree. Two of the passengers died on the spot.

 

The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Baba Aliyu, confirmed the death of two passengers. Aliyu added that six others sustained varying degrees of injury.

 

The commander said the accident occurred at 3.30pm on Saturday. He said: “Two people were killed, six injured.

 

Ten people were in the vehicle. The driver of the Picnic vehicle lost control, veered off the road and hit a nearby tree leading to the death of two people while six were injured.”

 

It was learnt that the vehicle, while on transit, suffered malfunctioning which led to the crash.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Beninoise held for defrauding Nigerian couple of N5m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year-old Benin Republic national, Gbese Peter, for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Bamigboye Alao, of the sum of N5 million. He allegedly swindled the couple under the pretense of helping them to overcome their spiritual problem and shielding their children from untimely death. It […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.   Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a […]
Metro & Crime

Nine killed in Ebonyi cult war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least nine people have lost their lives in the war between two rival cult groups in Ebonyi State.   The state Commissioner for Internal and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s enlarge security council meeting in the state.   Emegha disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica