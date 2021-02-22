Two die, six injured in Benue auto crash

At least two people were killed while six others were injured in an auto crash at Asukunya in Benue State.

The accident occurred near the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

The weekend accident involved a Toyota Picnic carrying 10 passengers.

The driver reportedly lost control, veered off the road and hit a nearby palm tree. Two of the passengers died on the spot.

The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Baba Aliyu, confirmed the death of two passengers. Aliyu added that six others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The commander said the accident occurred at 3.30pm on Saturday. He said: “Two people were killed, six injured.

Ten people were in the vehicle. The driver of the Picnic vehicle lost control, veered off the road and hit a nearby tree leading to the death of two people while six were injured.”

It was learnt that the vehicle, while on transit, suffered malfunctioning which led to the crash.

