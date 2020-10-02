Two die, six injured in Ogun auto crash

Two people yesterday lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident in Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, told New Telegraph that the accident occurred at Awowo village on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Akinbiyi explained that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on top of speed and somersaulted.

He disclosed that the accident involved eight passengers, comprising two males and six females, including the driver. Akinbiyi added that one male and a female passenger died in the accident. He said: “According to an eyewitness, the minibus was inbound Abeokuta with excessive speed which led to loss of control at a bend before the bus eventually somersaulted. “The driver was among those injured in the crash.”

The TRACE PRO added that the two bodies of victims had been deposited at the morgue of the Ifo General Hospital, while the injured were taken to the State General Hospital in Abeokuta. Commiserating with the families of the deceased, Akinbiyi warned motorists against excessive speed, especially during the rainy season. He also advised motorists to be watchful and learn to reduce their speed when approaching either a bend or an intersection area.

