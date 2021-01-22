Metro & Crime

Two die, three injured in Osun auto crash

Two people yesterday lost their lives in an auto crash on Ilesa-Akure Expressway. Three other people sustained serious injuries in the accident. The accident occurred at Erinmo Junction about 10pm on Wednesday.

A truck with registration number XP 817 EPE was said to have collided with a Toyota Hiace bus marked DKA 597 BQ. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

She said the injured had been taken to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa. Ogungbemi added that the body of one of the two people who died in the accident was deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital. According to her, the other dead victim was still trapped in the vehicle.

