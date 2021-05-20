Two die, two injured in Ekiti auto crash

Two people lost their lives yesterday while two others were injured in a motor accident on the Iyin-Ekiti-Ado-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. The accident, which occurred a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, involved a Toyota Previa which collided with a white Toyota bus. One of the vehicles caught fire immediately. The Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was on its way to Iyin-Ekiti.

A witness said the Toyota Previa was negotiating at a bend when it collided with the Toyota bus. He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, The witness said those injured were rushed to hospital. “Two buses collided and immediately caught fire. Two people were burnt to death, while two others escaped death,” he said.

It was learnt that the accident blocked the road, forcing motorists to divert to alternative routes. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident but said only a woman died. He said: “Only one person died. The woman got trapped inside the vehicle after the collision and the sympathisers couldn’t remove her on time. “When the vehicle went up in flames, the people were helpless and the woman got burnt to death in the process. “However, the second person who got wounded in the same car is presently receiving treatment in the hospital. “We appeal to road users to be mindful of their speed while driving. They should keep to all rules guiding driving to avert carnage and untimely death of people.”

Like this: Like Loading...