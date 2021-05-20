Metro & Crime

Two die, two injured in Ekiti auto crash

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Two people lost their lives yesterday while two others were injured in a motor accident on the Iyin-Ekiti-Ado-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. The accident, which occurred a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, involved a Toyota Previa which collided with a white Toyota bus. One of the vehicles caught fire immediately. The Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was on its way to Iyin-Ekiti.

A witness said the Toyota Previa was negotiating at a bend when it collided with the Toyota bus. He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, The witness said those injured were rushed to hospital. “Two buses collided and immediately caught fire. Two people were burnt to death, while two others escaped death,” he said.

It was learnt that the accident blocked the road, forcing motorists to divert to alternative routes. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident but said only a woman died. He said: “Only one person died. The woman got trapped inside the vehicle after the collision and the sympathisers couldn’t remove her on time. “When the vehicle went up in flames, the people were helpless and the woman got burnt to death in the process. “However, the second person who got wounded in the same car is presently receiving treatment in the hospital. “We appeal to road users to be mindful of their speed while driving. They should keep to all rules guiding driving to avert carnage and untimely death of people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC to partner Kwara hoteliers to fight financial crimes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Hotel Owners has agreed to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the anti-graft agency’s efforts to fight financial crimes in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Association of Hotel Owners in Kwara State, Chief Isaac Adeyemi, made the pledge on Thursday when he led executive […]
Metro & Crime

Abia: We’re tracking officers’ killers –Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Police yesterday said they were still on the trail of gunmen who killed three officers at Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who disclosed this, called for synergy between the police and communities to ensure security in the state. Ogbonna said the […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica