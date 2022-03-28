Metro & Crime

Two drug suspects in NDLEA custody excrete 165 wraps of cocaine

Two suspected drug traffickers, Elvis Iro, 53 and Uwaezuoke Christian, 42, have excreted a total of 165 wraps of cocaine following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

 

The suspects excreted the drugs while under observation in the Agency’s custody. Iro who is a father of four children, hails from Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area Of Abia State. He was arrested on Saturday March 19, upon his arrival on board Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis-Ababa for ingesting 65 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.376kg.

 

The Agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said during preliminary interview, he claimed he is an interior decorator, but had to go into drug trafficking because he needed money to start a coffee business, take care of his family and stock his newly acquired shop with curtain materials/accessories in Lagos.

 

Babafemi added that he said he would have been paid One Thousand ($1,000) US on successful delivery of the drug in Abuja.

 

Another passenger on the same flight, a 42-year-old Uwaezuoke Christian was also arrested on arrival for ingesting 100 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 2.243kg.

 

Uwaezuoke who hails from Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State claims he is a businessman dealing in baby wears before venturing into drug trafficking.

 

Upon interrogation, he said he traveled to Addis Ababa on Thursday March 17, to buy the drug for  Ten Thousand dollars and returned on Saturday March 19, when he was arrested.

 

He said he sold his land in his village and took loans from friends to be able to raise money to buy the drug. He claimed he had to go into drug to raise money for his business after being duped of Fifteen Thousand ($15,000) US by his friend who lives in China.

 

In a related development, narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation, DOGI, also intercepted substantial quantities of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Cannabis sativa packaged for export to Australia, China, Qatar, Ireland and Thailand through some courier companies in Lagos.

 

While 2.9kg of Methamphetamine in packs of black soup and toner machine heading to Australia and Qatar was intercepted; 600grams of Cocaine concealed in school certificates and file folders going to Australia and Thailand were equally seized.

 

No less than 25.5kg cannabis concealed in packs of Dudu Osun soap and tins of palm fruit extracts heading to China and Ireland was also seized at a courier company in Lagos.

 

