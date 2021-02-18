Metro & Crime

Two Ebonyi varsity students arrested for N4.4m fraud

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two first year students of the state university, EBSU.
The students, Amadi Chibuike and Onuha Emeka, both 20, were said to have defrauded one Mrs. Lillian Anigbogwu of the sum of N3 million and Mr. Alimogwo Chinedu Franklin of the sum of N1.4 million under false pretence through Point Of Service (POS) scams at different locations.
A release signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the Command has uncovered a new method used by fraudsters to dispose people of their hard earned money through dubious means.
She said the syndicates migrate from one state to another using the same method to defraud the unsuspecting victims after getting personal information such as account numbers through stolen phones or sim cards.

Our Reporters

