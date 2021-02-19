Metro & Crime

Two Ebonyi varsity students held for N4.4m POS fraud

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police have arrested two first year students of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) for allegedly duping their victims of N4.4 million. The suspects, Amadi Chibuike (20) and Onuha Emeka (20), reportedly defrauded a woman, Mrs. Lillian Anigbogwu, of N3 million and a man, Mr. Alimogwo Chinedu Franklin, of N1.4 million under false pretence through Point Of Sale (POS) at different locations.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said in a statement that the police had un-covered a new system used by fraudsters to dispossess people of their hard earned money through dubious means. According to her, members of the syndicate migrate from one state to another with the same methods to defraud the unsuspecting victims after getting personal information such as account numbers through stolen phones or sim cards.

She said: “This method works only with Access Bank Point Of Sale popularly known as (POS) machine after the syndicate has succeeded in getting the victim’s account number, the POS operator will generate a code through the process for easy withdrawal of the victim’s fund.

“It was in the light of the above and in order to stem the tide of this criminal elements that the command embarked on an intensive manhunt for the syndicate. Through intelligence information, two suspects, Amadi Chibuike (20) and Onuha Emeka (20), both first year Students of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), were arrested at Ishieke Market in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects allegedly defrauded one Mrs. Lillian Anigbogwu of N3 million and Mr. Alimogwo Chinedu Franklin of N1.4 million respectively under false pretence through POS at different locations. “The suspects confessed to the crime and narrated that they are both working for one Victor Adogu ‘m’ age about 22 years, who is a POS operator at the Institute for Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu State.”

