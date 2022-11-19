Two Ebubeagu operatives killed in Ebonyi

Two operatives of the Ebubeagu Security Network, Ebonyi State have been shot dead at the popular Ebebe junction, along Ogbaga Road in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, caused palpable fear among the people.

According to an eyewitness: “It was last night (Friday ) around 9.30 p.m. I passed through that place and a full compliment of Ebubeagu operatives had cordoned off the location.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekuweme Federal Teaching hospital, Abakaliki and before they could get there, two of the victims died while others with bullet injuries are now receiving treatment.

“Everybody around the location of the incident, went inside their houses for fear of becoming victims.”

The shooting of the Ebubeagu Security operatives took place few metres away from the Police Headquarters and the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

