Two electrocuted in Ibadan on Xmas eve

Tragedy befell families of two persons on Thursday when an electric cable fell around Adogba/Iwo Road area of Ibadan and electrocuted a man and a woman.

The names of the victims, according to investigation at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) were Mr Oladeji Olatunji (a.k.a. Kango) and Mrs Kemi Adegoke. Management of the electricity distribution company has commiserated with the families.

IBEDC Management in a statement said they were currently working with families of the deceased at this difficult period to help provide some measure of succour.

The IBEDC statement read further: “Investigations have begun to ascertain the facts of the case, whilst all necessary protocols and reports to the regulatory authorities have been initiated.

“Our team of engineers are already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences.”

