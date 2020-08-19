Two electrocuted in Nasarawa

A cellphone repairer and one other person got electrocuted when an electric cable fell on them from the high tension line at the Global System for Communication (GSM) Village in keffi, Nasarawa state.

Eyewitness said the incident occurred when the mobile phone repairer, Junaudu Iliyasu Shaibu, was working not knowing that an electricity cable had fallen from the high tension line and got electrocuted when he came into contact with the cable; while the second victim, a passerby, names unknown, met his death while attempting to rescue the first victim.

The witness said that the first victim died on the spot while the second person who was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Keffi for medical attention also later died.

Officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC,) who arrived the scene, declined comment on the incident.

Chairman of the Global System Mobile Repairers Association in Keffi, Mr Adamu Saidu expressed sadness over the incident saying the body would liase with relevant agencies to unraveled the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been buried in Keffi according to Islamic rites.

