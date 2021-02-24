Metro & Crime

Two ex-convicts held for robbery in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two former convicts, Abiodun Oshoba and Mustapha Sakiru, for alleged armed robbery. The duo allegedly robbed a man, Aminu Iliyasu, of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number SGM 965 VQ on gunpoint.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Monday in Sagamu area of the state.

 

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu Police Station by the victim.

 

He said: “The victim reported that the two suspects ‘boarded’ his motorcycle as passengers and asked him to take them to Conference Hhotel at GRA Quarters in Sagamu.

 

“On their way to the place, the suspects brought out a gun and ordered him to stop. They subsequently dispossessed him of the motorcycle and made away with it. “Upon the report, the DPO, Sagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade, mobilised his men and in-conjunction with members of vigilance group blocked all the exit points of the GRA and commenced a stop-and-search operation

