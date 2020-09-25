Two fake soldiers held in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two fake soldiers suspected to be members of a robbery syndicate terrorising motorists on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects – Joseph Uzor and Obadeyi Quadri – were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaching public peace. Oyeyemi said the police in Sagamu got a distress call that four persons, dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage, stormed the popular Sabo market in Sagamu, caused pandemonium and disrupted commercial activities in the market.

The PPRO added that the suspects also beat up an elderly woman in the market. He said: “While this was going on, a serving soldier arrived at the scene and demanded the identity of the suspects, but instead of identifying themselves, they started boarding commercial motorcycles to escape from the scene hence the distress call to the police. “On the strength of the information, the DPO Sakura Division, Dahunsi Ronald, led his patrol team to the scene where two of the suspects were arrested with the help of members of the public.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that the timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from being lynched by an angry mob. Items recovered from the suspects were two pairs of Army uniform, two pairs of black boots, one camouflage vest, one camouflage faz cap, one Samsung phone and N10,000. According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

