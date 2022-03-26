Two fake soldiers, others, nabbed for alleged stealing, impersonation in Osun

Two fake soldiers, identified as Agbebaku David, 37, and Ibrahim Ajibola, 27, were among 13 other suspects parade by Osun State Police Command at the weekend in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at police Headquarters in Osogbo, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode said the fake army officers were arrested for allege obtaining money under false pretence (O.B.T) and impersonation

The police boss hinted that Agbebaku and Ajibola confessed to have been declared deserters from the Nigeria Army in the year 2015 and was later rearrested by Army authority that consequently dismissed them from the service 2020 having found them culpable in offence of fraud and impersonation

They were alleged to have obtained N300, 000 under false pretences from a complainant and fled until March 2, 2022 when he was arrested by the police.

According to Olokode investigation revealed that, one of the fake soldiers (Agbebaku) was once arrested in Akure, Ondo State for the offence of impersonation and stealing and remanded at Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure Ondo state sometime in 2019, and was later released on January 2020.

He stated that Agbebaku during his confessional statement and interrogation mentioned Ibrahim Ajibola who was who was arrested on different location

