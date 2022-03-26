Metro & Crime

Two fake soldiers, others, nabbed for alleged stealing, impersonation in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Two fake soldiers, identified as Agbebaku David, 37, and Ibrahim Ajibola, 27, were among 13 other suspects parade by Osun State Police Command at the weekend in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at police Headquarters in Osogbo, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode said the fake army officers were arrested for allege obtaining money under false pretence (O.B.T) and impersonation

 The police boss hinted that Agbebaku and Ajibola confessed to have been declared deserters from the Nigeria Army in the year 2015 and was later rearrested by Army authority that consequently dismissed them from the service 2020 having found them culpable in offence of fraud and impersonation

They were alleged to have obtained N300, 000 under false pretences from a complainant and fled until March 2, 2022 when he was arrested by the police.

According to Olokode investigation revealed that, one of the fake soldiers (Agbebaku) was once arrested in Akure, Ondo State for the offence of impersonation and stealing and remanded at Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure Ondo state sometime in 2019, and was later released on January 2020.

He stated that Agbebaku during his confessional statement and interrogation mentioned Ibrahim Ajibola who was who was arrested on different location

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NIPSS DG, Galadima, dies at 57

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Director-General (DG) of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.   The NIPSS Secretary and Director of Administration, Brig.-Gen. C. F. J. Udaya (rtd), yesterday announced Galadima’s death in a statement in Jos. Udaya said the DG died yesterday morning after a brief illness.   He […]
Metro & Crime

APC trade words with PDP over jailing of INEC Returning Officer in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disagreed with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose account that the INEC Returning Officer for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Eelection in 2019, Prof. Peter Ogban was jailed. A High Court in Akwa Ibom State, on account of the prosecution brought by the INEC, sentenced […]
Metro & Crime

Niger passengers’ abduction: How bandits beat, starved us for days, victims recount

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

●Gov: Kagara students, teachers still with abductors   Freed passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) yesterday recounted their ordeal in the hands of their abductors.   The 53 passengers, who were abducted on February 14 at Kundu village in Rijau Local Government Area while returning to Minna, the state capital, said their captors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica