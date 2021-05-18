Two feared dead, three injured as explosion rocks Gbenga Daniel’s hotel

A technician and another person have been killed in a gas explosion that rocked Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The hotel, located at Okemosan, is owned by a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

According to reports, three others were said to have sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Hotel Facility Manager, Engr Tunde Osinubi, who confirmed the incident, said the explosion was caused by fake gas cylinder used while servicing a revolving door at the hotel.

“A routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges was being carried out.

“The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet-to-be identified,” Osinubi said in a statement.

He suspected that “the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand thr gas pressure.”

The management of the hotel has sympathised with families and friends of the deceased, warning the general public to be beware of fake gas cylinders in the market.

