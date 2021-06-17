News

Two feared killed as NURTW members clash with phone sellers in Ibadan

Two people were reportedly killed yesterday during a misunderstanding at the Iwo-Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) also known as Park Management System (PMS) clashed with phone sellers. New Telegraph learnt that a son of the owner of the complex in Iwo-Road where phones are being sold was about to park his car in front of his mother’s complex when some members of the NURTW who had already parked their vehicles there before his arrival prevented him from occupying his space.

According to some eyewitnesses, the issue resulted in an altercation between the tenants in the complex and the members of NURTW which led to free for all. In the process, it was gathered, the NURTW members regrouped and stormed the complex with dangerous weapons. A source confirmed to our correspondent that one person and the son of the complex owner were killed in the melee.

The phone sellers were then said to have taken the corpses of the victims to the Government House to protest the attack on their people. An eyewitness, who said he didn’t want his name in print, said: “They have killed our landlord. We are already going to the Government House to show the governor what his men are doing in Iwo Road. This must not continue in Ibadan.

