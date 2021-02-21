Two feared killed, several injured as Okorocha, Uzodinma’s supporters clash over seized estate

Two people were reportedly killed and several others injured on Sunday when supporters of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, clashed with the supporters of the current governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, at Royal Spring Hotel, Akachi, Owerri over Okorocha’s seized estate.

The Imo State government had earlier seized some properties acquired by the former governor.

It was learnt that the state’s Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, led some people to confiscate the property said to belong to Nkechi, Okorocha’s wife’s.

However, according to online news portal, SaharaReporters Okorocha, led some of his men to forcefully repossess the property.

Eyewitnesses said that sounds of gunshots rented the air and people subsequently ran for their safety in the estate.

“It is very hot now. Call the police to rescue us from Okorocha and the governor’s loyalists. Two people are already dead,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have it that the former governor has been picked up by police.

