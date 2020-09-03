Two female robbers, 45 others arrested in Abia

Police in Abia State have arrested two ladies for allegedly belonging to a gang of armed robbers. The ladies, Nancy Chris and Obinna Chika, were part of 47 suspects apprehended for different crimes. They were paraded yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters in Umuahia. However, Nancy and Obinna, both from Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, denied being robbers. Nancy said she was arrested and accused of snatching a Qlink motorcycle from its owner.

But, according to her, the motorcycle was snatched by a young man, who wanted to marry her. Nancy said she took a bike from Umuahia to Lokpanta but on her arrival at her destination, the man dispossessed the owner of the bike. She said: “About three weeks later, the motorcycle owner saw me at Okigwe town and raised the alarm, shouting, ‘this is the girl that snatched my motorcycle, please help.’ There and then, the people held me and handed me over to the police. But honestly, I didn’t know that the boy was a criminal.”

On her part, Obinna said she was arrested because she used her phone to call Nancy when she was said to be hospitalised. She said: “I was in my village at Lokpanta when a young man we call Alhaji came to inform me that Nancy was in the hospital. I dialed her line to confirm only for a man to pick the call. He asked where I was, I told him.

The next moment they came for me.” But Nancy said it was Chika who matchmade the relationship between her and the suspect robber. Parading the suspects, the first since her resumption of duty in April, the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, said the ladies were arrested on August 5, 2020 by operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). Agbede said the ladies specialised in robbing motorcyclists of their motorcycles at gunpoint. She said: “Later on the same date, one Sunday Okoro of Ubahu Okigwe, Imo State came and identified the suspects to have dispossessed him of his red Qlink motorcycle.

“It was, however, revealed that the suspects connived with their male friends in the act.” The police commissioner added that investigation was ongoing. Also paraded was another woman said to have attempted to abduct two siblings after disguising as their mother. “She came to the house where the children live with their parents in Olokoro in the Umuahia South Local Government Area after the mother had gone to work. She went into the house, wore the dress of the children’s mother, took her handbag and some personal stuff and then asked the children to follow her.

“She was, however, accosted by neighbours and the local vigilantes who invited the police and she was arrested,” Agbede said. The police chief also paraded suspected armed robbers and hired assassins, among them were Victor Mark Onyekachi, Emmanuel Okorie, Azuka Ojiegbe and Bethel Onyenso. Others included 17 suspected cultists. Agbede explained that the policemen involved in the extra-judicial killings in the state had been detained, tried and dismissed.

