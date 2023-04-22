Two Greensprings Kanu Football Camp players in Golden Eaglets

Two of the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp, Jubril Azeez and Light Eke, have been invited into the National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, ahead of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria. The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is a five-day intensive training program for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 years old. The camp is designed to teach fundamental football skills and empower children through education. The camp has trained over 2,000 children and awarded full academic scholarships to 11 children to Greensprings School. Two other children (Ayomide Emmanuel and Ayomide Adeniyi) were newly awarded scholarships last night making it a total of 13 children. Moreover, four of these children are already playing professionally in Football Clubs in Europe, while studying alongside.
