Two held as robbers shoot rider, snatch bike in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly snatching a motorcycle from its owner, Anas Usman, at gunpoint.

 

The suspects, Lukman Olanrewaju and Shola Alabi, belonged to a three-man robbery gang. During the robbery at Olambe area of Akute in Ifo Local Government Area, the robbers shot Usman and snatched his motorcycle.

 

The state Police Public  Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi  intertold journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Sunday when they were fleeing the scene of the robbery.

 

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ajuwon Divisional Police Headquarters, SP Andrew Akinseye, that three armed robbers were operating at Olambe area.

 

The PPRO added that the police were informed that the robbers had shot a commercial motorcyclist, Usman, and snatched his motorcycle.

 

He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO led his men to the scene. With the collaboration of the So Safe Corps, two of the robbers were subsequently arrested.”

 

The spokesman disclosed that the police recovered one cut-to-size locally-made gun, two live cartridges and the snatched motorcycle from the suspects. “Effort is on top gear to apprehend the remaining member of the gang,” he said.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

