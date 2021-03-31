Two held for 20-year-old girl’s murder in Enugu

Police in Enugu State have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old lady, Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, whose body was dumped in a gutter on Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu, on Monday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had earlier ordered diligent investigation into the matter. Ndukwe appealed to the general public to aid the command with useful information which would help the police in solving the crime.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to carry out a fullscale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a young lady, later identified as Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, aged 20, whose body was found in the gutter, on Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“Her body was evacuated to the hospital, following information received in the early hours of today, 29th March, 2021 by police operatives attached to New Haven Police Division; and was confirmed dead, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.” The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu, called on young people in the state to be wary of who they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts.

“He (the commissioner) further enjoins the general public, particularly residents of the state, to assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants. “Meanwhile, two people have been arrested and are being investigated to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in the death of the young lady,” Ndukwe said.

