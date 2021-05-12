Metro & Crime

Two held for buying goods with fake bank alerts

Two suspects have been arrested in Oyo State for allegedly buying goods and collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators with fake bank alerts. The suspects, Olayide Olumide (31) and Oluwemimo Adeyanju (27), were accused of purchasing clothing materials and electronics from shop owners, market women and withdrawing money from POS operators in parts of Ibadan such as Apete and Awotan communities until they were apprehended on Friday.

Olumide and Adeyanju were nabbed by the policemen attached to Apete Police Divisional Headquarters, following complaints from some of their victims. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, listed items recovered from the suspects as Home Theatre with three speakers, 14 jean trousers, 10 male wears, one MP player, one standing fan, one rubber palm sandal and one 32 inch LG Plasma TV. According to the PPRO, other items are one CD player, one DVD player, one laptop, one mini-DVD player and one 24 inch LG Plasma TV.

He said: “On Friday 7th May, 2021, about 9.30am, the duo of Olayide Olumide and Oluwemimo Adeyanju landed in the net of the police. This success was recorded through the relentless efforts of police operatives attached to Apete Police Divisional Headquarters, consequent upon several reports of the fraudulent acts of purchasing valuables with fake alert, ripping people of their gains, the most recent recorded to be the purchase of electronics and fashion items around Apete area by the duo. “Investigative apparatus were deployed which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and presented the exhibits recovered from them to be valuables bought from the proceeds of this crime. Investigation for ground-breaking insights continues. One of the suspects, Olumide, said he was arrested after his third fraudulent act. The suspect said he had made the purchase and sent the credit alert through his bank’s USSS, but before he could leave with the goods, a woman he had earlier duped identified him and raised the alarm. According to him, he was then arrested and handed to the police.

