Metro & Crime

Two held for gang raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun state have arrested two persons for allegedly gang raping a 22-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspects: Seun Orokunle (38) and Sarumi Sodiq (28) allegedly beat and raped the victim repeatedly.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, said the suspects were arrested in the Aregbe area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Public Complaints Bureau of the command’s headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta by the victim.

According to him, the victim told the police that, she went to the house of Seun Orokunle, her boyfriend, “and on getting there, she went to the bathroom to take her bath and unknown to her that the said boyfriend had invited her friend Sarumi Sodiq who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took turns to have sex with her after beaten her thoroughly.

“After satisfying themselves, Seun Orokunle took her clothes and dipped them in a bucket of water in order to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

“She stated further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists, threatened to kill her if she dared to report them to anyone.”

He added that, upon the report, the Officer in Charge, Public Complaints Bureau, DSP, Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects and brought them to book.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

475 drug traffickers jailed in 3 months – NDLEA

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto with agency report

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that no fewer than 475 persons have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms between September and November 2021.   The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Monday that the convictions followed charges filed against the traffickers by the NDLEA at […]
Metro & Crime

Police indict HEDA boss over Adoke’s forgery petition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman of the HumanandEnvironmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, has been indicted of falsehood and cyberstalking in the probe of an allegation that an e-mail and phone conversation attributed to Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation, was forged. Suraju was indicted by an investigation carried out by the Inspector-General of Police […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica