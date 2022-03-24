Two held for gang raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun

The Police in Ogun state have arrested two persons for allegedly gang raping a 22-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspects: Seun Orokunle (38) and Sarumi Sodiq (28) allegedly beat and raped the victim repeatedly.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, said the suspects were arrested in the Aregbe area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Public Complaints Bureau of the command’s headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta by the victim.

According to him, the victim told the police that, she went to the house of Seun Orokunle, her boyfriend, “and on getting there, she went to the bathroom to take her bath and unknown to her that the said boyfriend had invited her friend Sarumi Sodiq who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took turns to have sex with her after beaten her thoroughly.

“After satisfying themselves, Seun Orokunle took her clothes and dipped them in a bucket of water in order to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

“She stated further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists, threatened to kill her if she dared to report them to anyone.”

He added that, upon the report, the Officer in Charge, Public Complaints Bureau, DSP, Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects and brought them to book.

